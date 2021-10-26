Bethany Christian Trust (BCT) have appealed to festive shoppers to help people without a home this winter by purchasing a Caring Christmas Tree, bringing care and support to some of Scotland’s most vulnerable people.

Priced from £40 and sustainably grown in Scotland, shoppers can buy a Grade One Nordman fir tree with 100 per cent of all proceeds going directly to Bethany’s work.

Caring Christmas Trees has been running in Scotland for over 15 years and last year the project sold 3,459 trees and raised £47,000.

Alasdair Bennett, chief executive at BCT, said: “For many, the harsh realities of a lonely and cold hard winter are the only outlook at Christmas. You can change that and by purchasing from Caring Christmas.”

Caring Christmas Trees are available to pre-purchase onlinewww.caringchristmastrees.com or by calling 0345 111 8733 from the 29 October.

The trees will be ready for collection at various locations in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Fife in December, with an option for delivery at the end of November and early December in both Edinburgh and Glasgow.



Like this: Like Loading...