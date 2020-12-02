Hibs’ popular defender Darren McGregor has been named in the SPFL team of the week following an outstanding performance against Dundee at Easter Road on Saturday.

The team was chosen by BBC Scotland presented Craig Fowler who hosts the popular show ‘A View from the Terrace.’

McGregor has been mainly used as a substitute this season but featured regularly in the Betfred League Cup games due to Paul Hanlon, Ryan Porteous and Paul McGinn being called up for Scotland.

On Saturday he was part of the defence that kept a clean sheet against James McPake’s Dundee which ensured a quarter-final game against Alloa Athletic.

The full teams is as follows:

Cammy Binnie (Stirling Albion), Nicky Jamieson (Alloa Athletic), Darren McGregor (Hibernian), Jack Fitzwater (Livingston), Michael O’Halloran (St Johnstone), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) Kane Hester (Elgin City) Ross Stewart (Ross County)

Elgin’s Kane Hester was named start man.

