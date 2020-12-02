Elite Drycleaners on Leven Street near the King’s Theatre are already award-winning, but today they are celebrating again with two more major industry awards.

One is a global award and the other is a national recognition.

They have received a Country Award at the Global Best Practice Awards Program, nominated out of 150 extraordinary professional textile care companies from 40 countries.

The awards took place virtually streamed from Amsterdam on the 4 and 5 November 2020, organised by CINET, the international umbrella organisation for Professional Textile Care (PTC).

All businesses were evaluated by the Independent International GBPA 2020 Jury, and these awards act as a platform for the best practices in PTC. They also demonstrate the industry’s focus on high standards of quality, new business models, innovation, and sustainability.

The independent international jury said they appreciated Elite Drycleaners for their servicing concept focused on quality and organisation fulfilling their customers’ needs to the best of their abilities.

Elite Drycleaners also won the National Drycleaner/Wetcleaner of the Year Award for the third time at the Prestigious Laundry and Drycleaning Awards (LADAs) 2020. These took place virtually on 26 November 2020.

Although the company has won this award twice before it is a real accolade ranking them among the top companies in the UK.

This recognition adds to their previous achievements of Best Customer Service and Best Independent Drycleaner Awards which were National Industry awards organised by LCN (Laundry and Cleaning News).

They have consistently won awards since 2017 and say they are very proud to be recognised for their hard work. A spokesperson said that their key values are to ‘provide their drycleaning, wetcleaning and laundry services in the most ethical and responsible manner and to deliver the best customer service to everyone’.

Owners of Elite Drycleaners, Sarah Sheikh and Kashif Sheikh, with their awards

Like this: Like Loading...