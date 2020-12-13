Join Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival for a spectacular evening of music as they bring together an all-star line up of Scottish jazz musicians to see out 2020 in style!

Singer Ali Affleck has curated this magical evening especially for EJBF, and she will be joined by singers Georgia Cécile and Luca Manning to bring classics from The Great American Songbook straight to your home.

Performing much-loved songs like ‘A Fine Romance’, ‘The Right to Love’ and ‘People Will Say We’re In Love’, the three singers will be backed by an extraordinary line up of Scottish jazz talent, including Steve Hamilton, Fergus McCreadie and Colin Steele to name but a few!

Tickets for this online event go on sale on Wednesday 16 December 2020.

Keep an eye on their website here.

