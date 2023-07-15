On Saturday the Grassmarket turned into New Orleans for the day with non-stop entertainment as many musicians and bands played on three stages.
There was Dixieland, funk, soul and brass band music to entertain the crowds who gathered there ready to listen to free music while patronising the bars and restaurants.
This year’s line-up included Dixie Fried, Pitchblenders and Glamour and the Baybes.
The Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival continues until 23 August. Tickets here.
Women’s hockey – over 40 squad in the medals
The Scottish women’s over 40 hockey squad celebrate claiming a bronze medal at the European Championships in Nottingham. Captained by Lisa Paterson the team had to go to running penalties after the medal match against Spain finished 1-1. The squad contained a number of players from Edinburgh and the Lothians including captain Paterson (Livingston and…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – some suggestions
Here are ten more shows to see at the Fringe this August. These are all at theSpaceUk which has 19 venues on five sites including theSpace@Surgeon’sHall, theSpace@SymposiumHall, theSpace on the Mile, theSpaceTriplex, the Space@Venue45. Four Letter WordsWhy Am I Like This?Do you misplace your glasses so often that you now have six pairs so you…
New tourism website for Midlothian will help economic recovery
New website launched to raise Midlothian’s profile for visitors To coincide with summer, a new website has been launched to raise Midlothian’s profile and attract more visitors to the area. The site has been developed by Midlothian Tourism Forum with funding to help economic recovery following the Covid pandemic. The new website for Midlothian –…
GP wants Scottish Government to modernise prescription handling
Chair of the BMA’s Scottish GP Committee Andrew Buist believes doctors are wasting valuable time physically signing prescriptions which could be done electronically. The Perthshire GP has called on The Scottish Government to modernise the way prescriptions are handled. This week – after signing 220 prescriptions in one day – he called on The Scottish Government…
Fire service substituting hot water bottles for electric blankets
Fire crews have been handing out blankets and hot water bottles as part of efforts to help vulnerable people deal with the rising cost of living. A recent council meeting heard that the measures were part of home visits and are designed to keep people safe by removing faulty electric equipment such as aged electric blankets and heating appliances. In…
Local golf champions in the frame
Some local competitions have been played and won at both Duddingston and Ratho Park golf clubs. It was third time lucky for Clare Macrae in the Duddingston ladies golf championship, finally taking the title after being runner-up in the past two years. By contrast Ben Alexander took the men’s title for the fourth time but…