On Saturday the Grassmarket turned into New Orleans for the day with non-stop entertainment as many musicians and bands played on three stages.

There was Dixieland, funk, soul and brass band music to entertain the crowds who gathered there ready to listen to free music while patronising the bars and restaurants.

This year’s line-up included Dixie Fried, Pitchblenders and Glamour and the Baybes.

The Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival continues until 23 August. Tickets here.

Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival at The Grassmarket. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival at The Grassmarket. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival at The Grassmarket. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Mahuki Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival at The Grassmarket. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Mahuki Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival at The Grassmarket. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival at The Grassmarket. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival at The Grassmarket. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival at The Grassmarket. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Like this: Like Loading...