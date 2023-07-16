Here are ten more shows to see at the Fringe this August. These are all at theSpaceUk which has 19 venues on five sites including theSpace@Surgeon’sHall, theSpace@SymposiumHall, theSpace on the Mile, theSpaceTriplex, the Space@Venue45. Four Letter WordsWhy Am I Like This?Do you misplace your glasses so often that you now have six pairs so you…

Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – some suggestions