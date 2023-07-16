Winners at the second week of Hutchison Vale Community Sports club summer camps at Fords Road celebrate with their awards.
The winners are:
Camper of the week – Caitlin Hollick with Eilidh McNiven runner-up; Skills winners – Ruaridh Knox and Jack Dunn; Skills Badge (white) winners – Jack Dunn, Ruaridh Knox, Eilidh McNiven, Caitlin Hollick, Luca Demarco and Eden Stacey.
The Hutchison Vale camps run until mid August.
For further details including how to enrol click here.
Housebuilder continues support for Riding for the Disabled
Riding for the Disabled Association at The Drum, Gilmerton, continue to make hay after Taylor Wimpey East Scotland renewed its adoption of the nine ponies who are the backbone of their charity. The support is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to working in partnership with local communities and the adoption donation will go towards…
Continue Reading Housebuilder continues support for Riding for the Disabled
Mardi Gras in the Grassmarket
On Saturday the Grassmarket turned into New Orleans for the day with non-stop entertainment as many musicians and bands played on three stages. There was Dixieland, funk, soul and brass band music to entertain the crowds who gathered there ready to listen to free music while patronising the bars and restaurants. This year’s line-up included…
Women’s hockey – over 40 squad in the medals
The Scottish women’s over 40 hockey squad celebrate claiming a bronze medal at the European Championships in Nottingham. Captained by Lisa Paterson the team had to go to running penalties after the medal match against Spain finished 1-1. The squad contained a number of players from Edinburgh and the Lothians including captain Paterson (Livingston and…
Continue Reading Women’s hockey – over 40 squad in the medals
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – some suggestions
Here are ten more shows to see at the Fringe this August. These are all at theSpaceUk which has 19 venues on five sites including theSpace@Surgeon’sHall, theSpace@SymposiumHall, theSpace on the Mile, theSpaceTriplex, the Space@Venue45. Four Letter WordsWhy Am I Like This?Do you misplace your glasses so often that you now have six pairs so you…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – some suggestions
New tourism website for Midlothian will help economic recovery
New website launched to raise Midlothian’s profile for visitors To coincide with summer, a new website has been launched to raise Midlothian’s profile and attract more visitors to the area. The site has been developed by Midlothian Tourism Forum with funding to help economic recovery following the Covid pandemic. The new website for Midlothian –…
Continue Reading New tourism website for Midlothian will help economic recovery
GP wants Scottish Government to modernise prescription handling
Chair of the BMA’s Scottish GP Committee Andrew Buist believes doctors are wasting valuable time physically signing prescriptions which could be done electronically. The Perthshire GP has called on The Scottish Government to modernise the way prescriptions are handled. This week – after signing 220 prescriptions in one day – he called on The Scottish Government…
Continue Reading GP wants Scottish Government to modernise prescription handling