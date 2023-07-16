Riding for the Disabled Association at The Drum, Gilmerton, continue to make hay after Taylor Wimpey East Scotland renewed its adoption of the nine ponies who are the backbone of their charity.
The support is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to working in partnership with local communities and the adoption donation will go towards supporting some of the day-to-day running costs at stables near the Farriers Field development in south Edinburgh.
Drum RDA provides the opportunity for over 200 regular riders to ride its ponies with the aim of improving their confidence and social skills, as well as developing their balance and co-ordination.
Their Turnaround programme also works to combine the educational and therapeutic benefits of interaction with horses to nurture critical life skills such as confidence, trust and respect.
Ena Gaffney, from Drum RDA, said: “We are extremely grateful for the continued support. It’s an expensive business caring for our ponies, their donation has helped us to sustain our day-to-day provisions for the horses,
“Each of our ponies are available for people to adopt and we would encourage anyone who is able to make a donation to visit our website: www.drumrda.org.uk to find out more.”
Kirsty McGill, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “Being able to work with local charities, community groups and organisations that surround our developments is important to us. It’s great to know that we are helping to make a difference.”
Our photograph shows Nicolle Ross, Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s Sales Executive with members of the RDA team and two ponies Ben (brown) and Baillie (white).
Photo credit – Chris Watt.
Hutchison Vale – award winners in the second week
Winners at the second week of Hutchison Vale Community Sports club summer camps at Fords Road celebrate with their awards. The winners are: Camper of the week – Caitlin Hollick with Eilidh McNiven runner-up; Skills winners – Ruaridh Knox and Jack Dunn; Skills Badge (white) winners – Jack Dunn, Ruaridh Knox, Eilidh McNiven, Caitlin Hollick, Luca…
Continue Reading Hutchison Vale – award winners in the second week
Mardi Gras in the Grassmarket
On Saturday the Grassmarket turned into New Orleans for the day with non-stop entertainment as many musicians and bands played on three stages. There was Dixieland, funk, soul and brass band music to entertain the crowds who gathered there ready to listen to free music while patronising the bars and restaurants. This year’s line-up included…
Women’s hockey – over 40 squad in the medals
The Scottish women’s over 40 hockey squad celebrate claiming a bronze medal at the European Championships in Nottingham. Captained by Lisa Paterson the team had to go to running penalties after the medal match against Spain finished 1-1. The squad contained a number of players from Edinburgh and the Lothians including captain Paterson (Livingston and…
Continue Reading Women’s hockey – over 40 squad in the medals
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – some suggestions
Here are ten more shows to see at the Fringe this August. These are all at theSpaceUk which has 19 venues on five sites including theSpace@Surgeon’sHall, theSpace@SymposiumHall, theSpace on the Mile, theSpaceTriplex, the Space@Venue45. Four Letter WordsWhy Am I Like This?Do you misplace your glasses so often that you now have six pairs so you…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – some suggestions
New tourism website for Midlothian will help economic recovery
New website launched to raise Midlothian’s profile for visitors To coincide with summer, a new website has been launched to raise Midlothian’s profile and attract more visitors to the area. The site has been developed by Midlothian Tourism Forum with funding to help economic recovery following the Covid pandemic. The new website for Midlothian –…
Continue Reading New tourism website for Midlothian will help economic recovery
GP wants Scottish Government to modernise prescription handling
Chair of the BMA’s Scottish GP Committee Andrew Buist believes doctors are wasting valuable time physically signing prescriptions which could be done electronically. The Perthshire GP has called on The Scottish Government to modernise the way prescriptions are handled. This week – after signing 220 prescriptions in one day – he called on The Scottish Government…
Continue Reading GP wants Scottish Government to modernise prescription handling