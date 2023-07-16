Riding for the Disabled Association at The Drum, Gilmerton, continue to make hay after Taylor Wimpey East Scotland renewed its adoption of the nine ponies who are the backbone of their charity.

The support is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to working in partnership with local communities and the adoption donation will go towards supporting some of the day-to-day running costs at stables near the Farriers Field development in south Edinburgh.

Drum RDA provides the opportunity for over 200 regular riders to ride its ponies with the aim of improving their confidence and social skills, as well as developing their balance and co-ordination.

Their Turnaround programme also works to combine the educational and therapeutic benefits of interaction with horses to nurture critical life skills such as confidence, trust and respect.

Ena Gaffney, from Drum RDA, said: “We are extremely grateful for the continued support. It’s an expensive business caring for our ponies, their donation has helped us to sustain our day-to-day provisions for the horses,

“Each of our ponies are available for people to adopt and we would encourage anyone who is able to make a donation to visit our website: www.drumrda.org.uk to find out more.”

Kirsty McGill, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “Being able to work with local charities, community groups and organisations that surround our developments is important to us. It’s great to know that we are helping to make a difference.”

Our photograph shows Nicolle Ross, Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s Sales Executive with members of the RDA team and two ponies Ben (brown) and Baillie (white).

Photo credit – Chris Watt.

photo chris watt

