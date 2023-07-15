The Scottish women’s over 40 hockey squad celebrate claiming a bronze medal at the European Championships in Nottingham.

Captained by Lisa Paterson the team had to go to running penalties after the medal match against Spain finished 1-1.

The squad contained a number of players from Edinburgh and the Lothians including captain Paterson (Livingston and West Lothian).

Others were Amy Atkinson, Jordana Emerson, Lynsey Wright and Suzanne Laing (all Erskine Stewart’s Melville), Jenny Fletcher (Grange) and Lisa John (Preston Lodge).

