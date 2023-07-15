Here are ten more shows to see at the Fringe this August.
These are all at theSpaceUk which has 19 venues on five sites including theSpace@Surgeon’sHall, theSpace@SymposiumHall, theSpace on the Mile, theSpaceTriplex, the Space@Venue45.
Four Letter Words
Why Am I Like This?
Do you misplace your glasses so often that you now have six pairs so you aren’t trapped inside and half-blind? Follow Nicole on her 30-year journey as she discovers the four letter diagnosis that answers the biggest question in her life, and what that will mean for the next 30. Spoiler alert – she has ADHD. (Theatre, 16+)
Flat Caps and Fourth Reich
Ay Up, Hitler!
Step into the untold “true” story of Hitler and his cronies after their defeat in WWII. In a surprising turn of events, they find refuge in the last place anyone would expect – Yorkshire! Donning flat caps and wellies, they plan their epic comeback as they sip pints down the pub in Operation Fourth Reich. (Theatre, 14+)
Jilted at the Altar
I Killed My Ex
Prepare for a wild ride in this dark comedy by writer-director Emilie Biason. Join two dear friends, Tina and Lola, on a journey filled with impulsive decisions, as they embark on a mission to get rid of Tina’s ex after he leaves her at the altar. (Theatre, 14+)
Autistic Comedy
Beehavioural Problems: Something Something Autism
Stephen Catling brings his new surrealist escapade to the Fringe, delving into the struggles of being autistic in a world that doesn’t always embrace individuality. Winner of the Keep it Fringe Award 2023 and a finalist in Stand-Up for Cider 2023, Stephen Catling’s comedy offers a unique perspective while providing plenty of laughs. (Comedy, 18+)
Not your grandparents’ opera
Gerard Noir
A world-premiere, sexy-spy singing show for the sophisticated slut within us all. Follow super-spy extraordinaire Gerard Noir as he tries to save the world from a villainous time terrorist! Gerard Noir is the love child of James Bond, South Park and opera! Fringe premiere. uts the ‘dick’ in ridiculous. (Opera, 16+)
Badly Done Ballet
Crap Ballet
Chekhov’s Gum is making their Fringe debut with an all-new clown show, Crap Ballet! One’s big, the other’s small – both suited up and ready to strut, stretch, and shimmy for an hour of stupid. (Comedy, 16+)
A sell-out from Adelaide
Vida Slayman in Comedy of Terrors
Vida Slayman, acclaimed for her sold-out shows at the Adelaide Fringe, brings Comedy of Terrors to Edinburgh. With stories spanning Beirut, San Francisco, and Adelaide, Comedy of Terrors is a heartfelt and uplifting show that reminds us that even in the darkest times, laughter can prevail. (Comedy, 16+)
Brand New Comedy Opera
My Life Online
Embark on a musical journey with Kay, a former dynamic immigration lawyer who hasn’t left her apartment in a year. All-sung and featuring English soprano Sarah Minns, this one-woman comedy by American composer Scott Eyerly unravels the reasons behind Kay’s self-imposed isolation. (Musicals & Opera, 12+)
Magic Runs in the Family
Young and Moxie
Prepare to be enchanted as Las Vegas and Scottish magicians join forces in this magical collaboration. Young and Moxie present a combination of magic, storytelling, and laughter that promises an unforgettable experience. What’s more, Moxie Crimefighter’s famous father is Penn Jillette! (Cabaret, 12+)
Fringe First Winners Return
What If They Ate The Baby?
There are three rules every housewife knows: never return a dish empty, always have dinner ready by the time he gets home, and some things are best kept under the table. After all, you never know who’s listening. From Fringe First 2022 winners Chloe Rice and Natasha Roland. (Theatre, 16+)
theSPACEUK hosts a large diverse programme at the Fringe where both professional and amateur companies are offered an affordable, supportive and professional platform to perform in.
