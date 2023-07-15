New website launched to raise Midlothian’s profile for visitors

To coincide with summer, a new website has been launched to raise Midlothian’s profile and attract more visitors to the area. The site has been developed by Midlothian Tourism Forum with funding to help economic recovery following the Covid pandemic.

The new website for Midlothian – www.visitmidlothian.co.uk – provides ideas for visitors looking for things to see and do, places to stay and places to eat and drink. It also includes inspiration for themed days out, such as dog walks, active adventures, tours and sites where the area has appeared on film and TV, as well as information on accessibility, transport and responsible tourism.

The website has been developed by Midlothian Tourism Forum, which is the only organisation bringing together representatives from local businesses, Midlothian Council and VisitScotland to develop and promote tourism across the area.

Ian Gardner, Chair of Midlothian Tourism Forum, said: ‘I am delighted that we have reached this exciting stage of launching a brand new website to put Midlothian firmly on the map for visitors. The site will provide ideas and inspiration for people, whether they are planning a break or just looking for a day out from home. People are often surprised by how much Midlothian has to offer and we hope that this website will be a valuable guide, helping both visitors and local businesses, throughout the year.’

The site has been funded by Scottish Government LACER funding (Local Authority Covid Economic Recovery) and awarded to Midlothian Tourism Forum by Midlothian Council. Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for economic development, Councillor Colin Cassidy said: ‘The website will be a great asset in helping boost tourism, which is so vital to the local economy. The latest available data for Midlothian shows that more than 2,250 people are employed in the tourism sector in the county with registered businesses contributing more than £9 million to the local economy. The website will be a valuable online tool showcasing all that Midlothian has to offer from Rosslyn Chapel to Midlothian Snowsports Centre and the Pentlands.’

VisitScotland Regional Director Neil Christison said: “Digital channels play a significant role in marketing Scotland both domestically and internationally, helping consumers research and book their trips. The launch of this new website will help reach more people, showcasing the variety of what is on offer in the region, all year round. Tourism is a force for good. It creates jobs, sustains communities and contributes significantly to the economy.”

Midlothian Tourism Forum is a membership organisation, which is open to any local business or organisation involved in tourism or hospitality.

More information is available by contacting liz@midlothiantourismforum.co.uk

