New website launched to raise Midlothian’s profile for visitors
To coincide with summer, a new website has been launched to raise Midlothian’s profile and attract more visitors to the area. The site has been developed by Midlothian Tourism Forum with funding to help economic recovery following the Covid pandemic.
The new website for Midlothian – www.visitmidlothian.co.uk – provides ideas for visitors looking for things to see and do, places to stay and places to eat and drink. It also includes inspiration for themed days out, such as dog walks, active adventures, tours and sites where the area has appeared on film and TV, as well as information on accessibility, transport and responsible tourism.
The website has been developed by Midlothian Tourism Forum, which is the only organisation bringing together representatives from local businesses, Midlothian Council and VisitScotland to develop and promote tourism across the area.
Ian Gardner, Chair of Midlothian Tourism Forum, said: ‘I am delighted that we have reached this exciting stage of launching a brand new website to put Midlothian firmly on the map for visitors. The site will provide ideas and inspiration for people, whether they are planning a break or just looking for a day out from home. People are often surprised by how much Midlothian has to offer and we hope that this website will be a valuable guide, helping both visitors and local businesses, throughout the year.’
The site has been funded by Scottish Government LACER funding (Local Authority Covid Economic Recovery) and awarded to Midlothian Tourism Forum by Midlothian Council. Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for economic development, Councillor Colin Cassidy said: ‘The website will be a great asset in helping boost tourism, which is so vital to the local economy. The latest available data for Midlothian shows that more than 2,250 people are employed in the tourism sector in the county with registered businesses contributing more than £9 million to the local economy. The website will be a valuable online tool showcasing all that Midlothian has to offer from Rosslyn Chapel to Midlothian Snowsports Centre and the Pentlands.’
VisitScotland Regional Director Neil Christison said: “Digital channels play a significant role in marketing Scotland both domestically and internationally, helping consumers research and book their trips. The launch of this new website will help reach more people, showcasing the variety of what is on offer in the region, all year round. Tourism is a force for good. It creates jobs, sustains communities and contributes significantly to the economy.”
Midlothian Tourism Forum is a membership organisation, which is open to any local business or organisation involved in tourism or hospitality.
More information is available by contacting liz@midlothiantourismforum.co.uk
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – some suggestions
Here are ten more shows to see at the Fringe this August. These are all at theSpaceUk which has 19 venues on five sites including theSpace@Surgeon’sHall, theSpace@SymposiumHall, theSpace on the Mile, theSpaceTriplex, the Space@Venue45. Four Letter WordsWhy Am I Like This?Do you misplace your glasses so often that you now have six pairs so you…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – some suggestions
GP wants Scottish Government to modernise prescription handling
Chair of the BMA’s Scottish GP Committee Andrew Buist believes doctors are wasting valuable time physically signing prescriptions which could be done electronically. The Perthshire GP has called on The Scottish Government to modernise the way prescriptions are handled. This week – after signing 220 prescriptions in one day – he called on The Scottish Government…
Continue Reading GP wants Scottish Government to modernise prescription handling
Fire service substituting hot water bottles for electric blankets
Fire crews have been handing out blankets and hot water bottles as part of efforts to help vulnerable people deal with the rising cost of living. A recent council meeting heard that the measures were part of home visits and are designed to keep people safe by removing faulty electric equipment such as aged electric blankets and heating appliances. In…
Continue Reading Fire service substituting hot water bottles for electric blankets
Local golf champions in the frame
Some local competitions have been played and won at both Duddingston and Ratho Park golf clubs. It was third time lucky for Clare Macrae in the Duddingston ladies golf championship, finally taking the title after being runner-up in the past two years. By contrast Ben Alexander took the men’s title for the fourth time but…
Assembly has £5 tickets for locals online now
Locals in Edinburgh are eligible for £5 tickets for Assembly Festival shows this August. Anyone living in Edinburgh and Lothians, Falkirk and Fife with an EH, KY or FK postcode will have access to 5,000 discounted tickets for their pick of almost 200 shows in Assembly’s programme for performances in the first week of the…
Continue Reading Assembly has £5 tickets for locals online now
Off licences allowed more room for alcohol sales
Two off-licences have been given permission to have larger spaces for alcohol display and broaden their range of alcohol sales with an interior revamp of their shops. West Lothian Licensing Board met on Friday and awarded a variation of premises licence to stores in Whitburn and one in Livingston. The Scotia convenience shop at 60 Norwood Avenue in Whitburn…
Continue Reading Off licences allowed more room for alcohol sales