Earlier today a group of protesters from Scotland’s Sikh Community joined others across the world to bring India’s farmers and their current plight to global attention.

According to reports, the Indian government’s new legislation will allow large private corporations to take over Indian agriculture in place of individual farmers.

The farmers produce over two thirds of the spices consumed in the world, as well as basmati rice and cotton.

Charandeep Singh, Executive Director, Sikhs in Scotland told The Edinburgh Reporter: “Scottish Sikhs stand in solidarity for Farmers Rights and today we added our voice to one of the world’s largest human protests ever to take place. The Scottish Sikh diaspora is calling on the UK Prime Minister to raise the voice of Scottish Sikhs directly with the Indian authorities and call on them to repeal anti-farmer laws. This is a global issue which no political leader can ignore.”

Protesters gathered in Glasgow first and drove in convoy to Edinburgh where they protested in Rutland Square outside the Indian Consulate. As you can see from the photos provided by David Gardiner of Laid Back Bikes, the protestors largely complied with instructions from organisers, but it is still the case that any such protest does not comply with government coronavirus guidance. Police Scotland were in attendance.

Sikhs in Scotland are calling for the repeal of Anti-Farmers bills put forward by the Prime Minister of India.

