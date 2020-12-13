The NHS would like to remind you to make sure that any repeat prescriptions are top of your Christmas list this year.

The reminder is part of the winter health campaign ‘Show you care. Prepare’ which encourages people to take care of themselves, their loved ones and the NHS by being prepared for winter ailments.

This year there will be four day festive and Hogmanay breaks when opening times at GP practices and community pharmacies will be altered, so it’s important that people check their prescription, order only what they need and in plenty of time.

NHS 24’s Head of Pharmacy, John McAnaw said: “This can be a really busy time of the year but it’s important that we all take time to think about our health, do what we can to stay well and be prepared for winter ailments. That way we’ll also be doing our bit to support the NHS through the busy winter period.

“Things like paracetamol, ibuprofen and indigestion remedies are useful to have at home and you can ask your pharmacist for advice about winter health and medicines. It’s also a good idea to keep child friendly remedies at home if you have any wee ones.

“Winter can always throw up a surprise, especially in terms of weather so don’t leave it to the last minute to order and pick up your repeat prescription.

“Check what you have, and order only what you need and collect it in plenty of time – you should order by Monday 21st December at the latest to be sure of having your medicines ready before Christmas.”

General advice and information on how to stay healthy this winter can be found at www.nhsinform.scot/winter

