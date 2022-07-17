The Edinburgh Festival Carnival, part of the Edinburgh Jazz. & Blues Festival, is back in town with hundreds of performers taking part in a parade on Sunday afternoon.

Performers danced and sashayed along Princes Street from The Mound Precinct into West Princes Street Gardens entertaining the crowds lining the route where trams and buses were temporarily suspended.

This event is one of the country’s largest multicultural events with dance, music, fabulous costumes and circus and entertainment was planned for the gardens in the afternoon and early evening. More details of the programme here.

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

More than 800 performers took part including people from Diversity in Dance (South Africa/Scotland) | Batala Drum Group (UK) | Goodtrees Neighbourhood Centre (Edinburgh) | KalentuRa (The Netherlands) | Intercultural Youth Scotland (Edinburgh) | SCORE Scotland (Edinburgh) | Edinburgh Caribbean Association (Edinburgh) | Nepal Community Association (Edinburgh)| Pulse of The Place (Edinburgh) | LGBTQ+ Youth (Edinburgh) | Discover Programme (Edinburgh) | Samba Resille (France) | International Artists (Global) | Dance Ihayami (Edinburgh) | Latin American Community Association of Edinburgh | Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre (Edinburgh) | Edinburgh Chinese Community | Gwanaval (Martinique) | Latin Dance Inclusive (Edinburgh) | Axe Boom Boom (Edinburgh) | Beltane (Edinburgh) | Bombrando (Portugal) | Senior Dancers group (Edinburgh) | ZarifAtToul-AsSamer Palestinian Dabke Troupe (Edinburgh) | Hoop Jam (Edinburgh)

The Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival continues until 24 July.

https://www.edinburghjazzfestival.com

Cllr Leader Cammy Day encouraged everyone to dance Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

