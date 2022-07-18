Actress and comedian, Elaine C Smith, has pledged to take on Social Bite’s Break the Cycle challenge to help raise £1million to fund vital projects to end homelessness.

Break the Cycle invites fundraising participants to take on either a 60-mile cycle from Glasgow to Edinburgh, or shorter 20 or three-mile routes, meaning there’s something for all ages to enjoy and take on the challenge.

Elaine will be cycling the 3-mile route starting and finishing at BT Murrayfield Stadium, where she will also be performing a comedy set as part of the end site celebrations for fellow riders and their families and supporters.

Alongside Elaine at the event on Sunday, 4 September, will be Olympian Sir Chris Hoy, and Glasgow Warriors Managing Director and former Scotland rugby captain, Al Kellock, who are also donning their lycra and pedalling to raise money.

The full 60-mile route will see an anticipated 1,000 fundraisers cycle from the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, through to BT Murrayfield, where there’ll be a host of food outlets and musical performances to ensure it’s a fun day out for all the family.

As well as the physical event, the Break the Cycle campaign is also open to all through virtual challenges – with individuals, workplace teams and schools all encouraged to take on their own physical challenges to raise money to end homelessness.

Elaine C Smith said: “What Social Bite is doing is fantastic and I am delighted to be joining them to Break the Cycle of homelessness this September.

“The cost of living is going through the roof and thing are getting harder for people. We all need to create more of a stooshie about homelessness, and more needs to be done but this event gives a bit of light and hope and will raise money for desperately needed projects.

“I will be cycling the three-mile ‘Wee One’ with my granddaughter and hope to see everyone there.”

Since launching in October 2021, Social Bite’s Jobs First employment programme has already supported 17 people from a background of homelessness in to mainstream employment. The barriers to work for people who have experienced homelessness are vast, by partnering with some of the UK’s largest employers to ensure meaningful employment with wrap-around support, Social Bite is well on its way to surpassing the year one target of 20 people in jobs.

Josh Littlejohn MBE, CEO and Co-Founder of Social Bite, said: “To have the backing of a legend like Elaine C Smith is fantastic for us and we’re so thankful to her for taking on the challenge.

“Her efforts will help our Break the Cycle campaign raise the vital money required to help in our mission to end homelessness and provide the help and support required.

“I’m looking forward to riding alongside Elaine and all the other heroic fundraisers in what’s sure to be an incredible day in September.”

To find out more, sign-up or donate, please visit: breakthecycle.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...