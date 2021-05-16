2021’s Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival will take place from 16 to 25 July 2021. Across the ten days, over 40 digital events will be streamed, including 20 concerts from Assembly Roxy which will be lived streamed with a small audience attending, numbers, of which, will be strictly limited due to social distancing.

The full programme will be announced on Tuesday 8 June. Tickets for all events will be sold separately, but there will also be available a Festival Pass which will grant access to everything taking place online.

The festival will have a focus on Scottish artists, and audiences can expect to see a host of familiar faces, many in new settings. It is also hoped to feature some international favourites.

The scheduled concerts with Curtis Stigers and Jools Holland at Festival Theatre Edinburgh have both moved to July 2022.

Edinburgh Festival Carnival will move online with a three-day digital celebration presenting a wide range of local and international performances and online workshops, running from 16 – 18 July 2021.

A further announcement will be made on Tuesday 8 June 2021

