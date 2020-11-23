Summerhall will host its first ever Online Christmas Market from Monday 23 November to Thursday 24 December 2020 featuring over 60 independent Scottish brands and makers.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, Summerhall is unable to run their lively shopping event on site. The Online Christmas Market will allow Summerhall to continue supporting small businesses during this time, particularly at Christmas as such a vast majority of the yearly income usually comes in December. All sellers will keep 100% of their profits.

Christmas shoppers will be able to browse work by local, hand-picked, independent makers in the online market, before clicking through to the sellers’ websites to purchase.

Stallholders will include friends of Summerhall Katherina Radeva,Will Knight,Maeberry Jewellery andBadger and Baird, as well as Edinburgh favourites Edinburgh Fermentarium,Dook luxury handmade soaps and Shibui leaf tea.

The market will feature a curated line-up of small businesses from across Scotland, including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Fife, Gullane and as far afield as Loch Ness. Gifts available to purchase will span art and design, jewellery, ceramics, plants and flowers, leather goods, hand-made clothing, knitwear, food and drink, homeware and artisanal soaps.

Summerhall Online Christmas Market is live now:https://www.summerhall.co.uk/summerhall-christmas-market-2020/

