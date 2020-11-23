by Joseph Anderson Local Democracy Reporter

Edinburgh’s coronavirus restriction level is set to remain at level three, over fears the rate of infection in the capital is rising.

Today the number of cases reported in the NHS Lothian area was 95.

On Friday, directors from Public Health Scotland dashed the hopes of The City of Edinburgh Council officials when they indicated the capital is likely to stay in Level Three coronavirus restrictions, due to a perceived increase in virus transmissions.

The First Minister will announce to The Scottish Government the latest review of the local coronavirus level restrictions on Tuesday, ahead of which council officers have requested a meeting with Deputy First Minister John Swinney to plead the city’s case.

If a reduction to Level Two cannot be agreed, then council chiefs are set to lobby for a slight reduction in the severity of Level Three measures, including allowing restaurants and pubs to open later.

Last week, Council Leader Adam McVey told councillors he is ‘continuing to make the case’ for restaurants in the capital to be allowed extended opening hours.

In his monthly report, Mr McVey also called on Edinburgh residents to ‘do our bit’ and stick to social distancing guidelines and prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

