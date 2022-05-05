The Fringe will be back at Summerhall this august with international acts from Switzerland, Taiwan, Finland, Korea, Ireland and Belgium. A programme of local work will focus on immigration, island life and justice.

This will be the 11th programme at one of Edinburgh’s main cultural hubs – and although smaller than in previous years it will be typical of the community and vitality on which the Fringe was founded.

Summerhall Festival 2022 programme launch Mary Dick Award-winner Jack Hunter performs an excerpt from his debut comedy One of Two in the Anatomy Lecture Theatre, Summerhall – marking the full reopening of all Summerhall spaces for live performance ahead of the festivals. Neil Hanna Photography

The programme was announced this morning along with news of two brand new artist bursaries.

The Mary Dick Award supports artists with disabilities to present their work, while the two Meadows awards support artists of colour who base their practice in Scotland. They join the existing Autopsy and Eclipse Awards which support Scotland-based artists producing boundary-pushing work and underrepresented artists presenting work at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe respectively.

This year, Summerhall is also delighted to welcome BBC Radio 6 Music’s Gemma Cairney and coffee aficionado and activist Cameron McAllister’s courtyard coffee stand, the Sunshack. The cosiest nook of a library meets the most energising coffee experience, the Sunshack will offer sustenance for the mind and body by offering books, coffee, power-snacks and tunes throughout the festival.

Summerhall’s live music programme Nothing Ever Happens Here delivers a line-up of local and international acts in the Dissection Room, back up to full capacity for this year’s festival. Headliners include art-pop iconoclast Cate LeBon, the theatrical indie pop stylings of Efterklang, the melody-filled, avant-garde art pop of Jenny Hval and the percussive indie-electronica duo Tune-Yards. With their most recent album Ignorance named one of Pitchfork’s five best albums of 2021, The Weather Station make their Summerhall debut alongside legendary indie-rockers Deerhoof. Singer/songwriter Cassandra Jenkins brings her unique blend of folk and ambient pop to the Dissection Room while Los Bitchos deliver their hallucinatory surf-exotica for a fiesta you won’t forget.

Scottish artists take the stage, from Scottish Album of the Year Award-winner Auntie Flo to Glasgow indie-pop duo Honeyblood. James Yorkston returns to Summerhall with The Second Hand Orchestra alongside indie-pop pair Sacred Paws, and Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Withered Hand. In trad music, instrumental folk trio Talisk are sure to deliver a raucous evening, while mellow folk quartet Rura experiment with spoken word and original reels.

This is just a small excerpt from the programme which encompasses theatre music dance and visual art.

Summerhall Executive Director Graham Main said: “We are thrilled to be launching such a diverse, exciting programme of theatre, music, dance and visual art for 2022 – the 75th anniversary of the Edinburgh Festivals. We’re looking forward to welcoming artists and audiences alike to enjoy this unique, community space, with all the atmosphere of creativity and exploration that the festivals bring.”

Tickets on sale from Thursday 5 May via festival.summerhall.co.uk

