The National Whisky Festival of Scotland returns to Summerhall on Sunday with tasting events spread out over two three and a half hour long sessions.

There will be dozens of exhibitors with a diverse range of whiskies and guest spirits. All of the drinks are included in the ticket price.

Following an event at Aberdeen Music Hall in September, this is the first time the festival will come to Summerhall.

Festival organisers said: “Our Aberdeen edition was a reminder that collaboration and celebration with those around us is vitally important to what we do and we are excited to once again be walking into the dynamic world of physical whisky events.

“Edinburgh Summerhall is a brand new venue for us and will provide the perfect atmosphere for our newest event in the capital this December. We can’t wait to show you all what we have in store.”

All tickets include:

Entry to one National Whisky Festival Session (3 ½ hrs)

Unique ‘National Whisky Festival Of Scotland’ branded Glencairn crystal nosing glass, to use on the day and take home

Access to sampling an extensive range of different whiskies

The official festival programme

Discount vouchers to be used at onsite festival bottle shop – run by specialist retailers.

Access to masterclasses within your session (to be booked separately)

And last but by no means least – an incredible bill of live music!

All events are 18+ only.

Like this: Like Loading...