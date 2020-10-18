Tim Roads at Schop is the epitomé of a local business. He is in fact many local businesses wrapped into one.

If one good thing has come out of the pandemic it is that we learned to shop more locally, and it would be an even better thing if we kept on supporting the smaller businesses which make up the fabric of Edinburgh.

Wherever possible they use only reusable, compostable or recyclable packaging to minimise waste and their delivery service is carbon neutral too.

If what you want isn’t on display send Tim an email at hello@schop.co and he’ll do his best to find what you’re looking for.

So Schop local. Some of the names Schop will bring to your door:

Bakery Andante
Brochan
Shortbread House of Edinburgh
Bellfield Brewery
Holyrood Distillery
Santu Coffee
Edinburgh Honey Co
Taza Bake
The Edinburgh Fermentarium
Graham Cherrie Butcher
Spice Harmony
Deliciously Vegan
Perthshire Preserves
Spice Pots
Pet Schop
Thistly Cross Cider
Body Schop
eteaket Tea
Seabuckthorn Scotland
Ocelot Chocolate
Saunderson’s Butcher
East Coast Cured
Something Fishy
Good Brothers Wine & Spirits
The Breadwinner Bakery

