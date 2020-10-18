Tim Roads at Schop is the epitomé of a local business. He is in fact many local businesses wrapped into one.

If one good thing has come out of the pandemic it is that we learned to shop more locally, and it would be an even better thing if we kept on supporting the smaller businesses which make up the fabric of Edinburgh.

Wherever possible they use only reusable, compostable or recyclable packaging to minimise waste and their delivery service is carbon neutral too.

If what you want isn’t on display send Tim an email at hello@schop.co and he’ll do his best to find what you’re looking for.

So Schop local. Some of the names Schop will bring to your door:

Bakery Andante Brochan Shortbread House of Edinburgh Bellfield Brewery Holyrood Distillery Santu Coffee Edinburgh Honey Co Taza Bake The Edinburgh Fermentarium Graham Cherrie Butcher Spice Harmony Deliciously Vegan Perthshire Preserves Spice Pots Pet Schop Thistly Cross Cider Body Schop eteaket Tea Seabuckthorn Scotland Ocelot Chocolate Saunderson’s Butcher East Coast Cured Something Fishy Good Brothers Wine & Spirits The Breadwinner Bakery

