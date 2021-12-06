The Edinburgh based jeweller, Laings has turned its showroom into a wondrous Christmas scene this December, resplendent in red and gold.

The family business wants to remind its customers that time spent with loved ones is precious and to be treasured.

Along with the British Heart Foundation they have set up a special post box where customers can send a special message.Laings will donate £10 for every letter received at its flagship store in Edinburgh or the other branches in Glasgow, Cardiff and Southampton or “posted” online.

The funds will be used by the healthcare charity to end heartbreak from heart and circulatory diseases. Each message will then be emailed to its intended recipient on Christmas Day to put a smile on their face. All messages will then be visible on the Laings website.

The business has been owned by six generations and its management team understands the importance of long-standing relationships and celebrating special moments.

Stuart McDowell, Managing Director of Laings, said: “Reflecting on what has been a challenging year for most, this year, more than ever, we must cherish the precious moments spent with our loved ones. Family is at the heart of Laings, and we feel the festive season is the perfect time to bring everyone closer together. Our winter campaign does just that – encouraging us to treasure the moments we get to spend together and creating memories which last a lifetime.”

The company has a display of traditional Christmas and party scenes on show with some of the handcrafted pieces of jewellery in their new Fine Jewellery and Diamonds collection which they have for sale.

Some of the items include this art deco inspired emerald and diamond ring here which retails at £27,900. (Other more moderately priced items are available!)

Stuart added: “We are proud to help celebrate our clients’ memorable moments and this Christmas our talented team will be on hand to help you find the perfect gift – or something to add to your own wish list. As we continue to invest in every area of the business, we’re able to take our clients on an even more immersive journey, from offering them the opportunity to view our carefully curated collections in an enhanced showroom environment, to matching them with one of our in-house designers to create a bespoke piece. We’ve also recently introduced new brands to our esteemed portfolio, including luxury Maison Fabergé, as well as expanding our own collections, bringing new pieces and price points to our clients.”

Browse the latest collections at www.Laingsuk.com/Christmas or visit one of Laings’ showrooms to speak to a member of the team and to post your letter to a loved one.

All letters as part of the British Heart Foundation‘messages to loved ones’ initiative should be submitted by 24 December 2021.

