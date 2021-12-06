Defending champions Inverleith suffered mixed fortunes in the opening round of fixtures in men’s Division One (indoors) with a 4-3 defeat by Grove Menzieshill and a 6-0 victory over Capital rivals Watsonians.

Patrick Christie scored from a penalty corner early but the Tayside team levelled before Stuart Hatton fired Inverleith ahead for the second time before Christie missed from the spot.

Grove levelled but Hatton’s second edged Inverleith ahead for a third time but Ben Cromar netted two penalty corners to take the points.

Inverleith coach Stuart Neave said: “We had chances but did not put them away.” Christie hit two in the comfortable 6-0 win over Watsonians.

Grange had only seven players but raced to a 4-1 lead over Dundee Wanderers thanks to strikes from Elliott Sandison, Albert Rowling, Callum Milne and Duncan Riddell, but they finished the game with two players in the sin bin with green cards.

Doubles from Callum Ross and Cammie Bell ended the contest at 5-4 in favour of the Tayside team who are second in the table with rivals Grove Menzieshill and they trail Western who have maximum points and top the table.

Men’s Division One (indoor): Dundee Wanderers 5, Grange 4; Western 9, Kelburne 1; Uddingston 4, Watsonians 2; Dundee Wanderers 7, Kelburne 1; Inverleith 3, Grove Menzieshill 4; Uddingston 3, Grove Menzieshill 6; Dundee Wanderers 3, Western 9; Grange 2, Western 6; Inverleith 6, Watsonians 0; Western 9, Dundee Wanderers 3.

