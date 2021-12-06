Staff and volunteers are photographed outside Thistle’s Centre of Wellbeing in Craigmillar at the start of their family-friendly afternoon of festive fun held on Friday.

As well as the alpacas who came to visit, there was Santa’s Grotto, Christmas carols and Thistle’s Christmas Lights switch-on Then in the evening they held a festive night of fundraising and laughter at the Christmas Comedy Night.

Caitlyn (pictured second left), daughter of Health and Wellbeing Practitioner, Sylvia (pictured centre), came along to lend a hand with Alpaca walking thanks to Velvet Hall Alpacas.

Thistle Association – Alpacas. , Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 03/122021 Pics shows: Alpacas proved very popular with children and adults alike at the Thistle Foundation.

Caitlyn, daughter of Thistle Health and Wellbeing Practitioner, Sylvia, is seen here taking an alpaca for a walk.

Families from the local community enjoyed meeting the visitors, Velvet Hall Alpacas.

All photos Ian Jacobs

Thistle is there for anyone living with a long-term health condition, disability or facing a challenging life situation, including those with Long Covid.

Through one-to-one support, wellbeing courses, community groups and supported physical activity, the charity supports people to live well regardless of challenges faced.

https://www.thistle.org.uk

