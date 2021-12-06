On Wednesday the planning committee will be asked to approve a drive through Costa Coffee to be situated next to the Morrisons filling station on the corner of Ferry Road and Pilton Drive.

The plans show that the proposed single storey café and drive through will be situated next to the roundabout within the Morrison’s site, and it will be accessed by the same road – off Ferry Road by way of Pilton Drive. It will mean the removal of 51 parking spaces, but there will be two disabled spaces formed next to the drive through.

There is a café in Morrison’s and a Starbucks at the Village on the opposite side of Ferry Road, and the nearest building is Ferryfield Nursing Home.

The council officers report that due to the drive through facility “there will be some new vehicle journeys”, and estimate these will number around 27 during the Saturday peak. There is no specific cycle parking being introduced at the coffee shop but the Edinburgh Design Guidance ensures that there will have to be some included on the site.

The report continues: “Public comments have raised pedestrian and cycle access to the existing supermarket site as being insufficient. However, there is no requirement for a new access to be formed to access the supermarket from the nearby core path/cycle route. Therefore, requiring such an access is not necessary and would be contrary to Planning Circular 4/1998 regarding the use of planning conditions.

“The proposal contributes to Active Travel by proposing a footpath for pedestrian and cycle access to the application site and will be set within a larger site that is already accessible by active travel modes.”

This particular application was brought to our attention on Twitter:

This goes before the committee on Wed at 10, so please do email committee members before then to make your views known. Here they are: https://t.co/WInuz8xwu1. In essence, how can the city possibly deliver on its various 2030 Visions, if stuff like this gets passed? @EdinReporter https://t.co/WXP1EbYkQz — jamiewallace (@jamiewallace) December 5, 2021

There is still time to make any comments to the councillors who are on the committee. Their details are here.

Watch the webcast of the meeting when all items on the agenda will be discussed here.

