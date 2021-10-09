The newest tourist attraction in Edinburgh was given the royal treatment when HRH The Duke of Rothesay arrived to sample a whisky cocktail and declare the newest city attraction officially open.

His Royal Highness toured the eight floors and then unveiled a plaque to commemorate the opening in the 1820 rooftop bar.

He met hospitality students in the Johnnie Walker Learning for Life Academy which is a brand new bartender and hospitality training programme. The students prepare a Duke of Rothesay cocktail for him garnished with ingredients from the gardens at Dumfries House Estate.

Diageo Chief Executive Ivan Menezes welcomed His Royal Highness to Johnnie Walker Princes Street and hosted him on the tour, along with Diageo President for Supply Chain & Procurement Ewan Andrew, and Johnnie Walker Princes Street Managing Director Barbara Smith.

Mr Menezes said: “It has been an honour to welcome His Royal Highness The Duke of Rothesay to officially open Johnnie Walker Princes Street and a pleasure to celebrate this special moment with our people and the students we are training for an exciting future in the hospitality industry.

“We are grateful to His Royal Highness for the interest he has shown in the Scotch whisky industry and we look forward to working in partnership with The Prince’s Foundation to create opportunities for people in communities across Scotland to get into training and employment in hospitality and tourism.”

