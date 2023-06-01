Johnnie Walker Princes Street (JWPS) is introducing STIR which is a combination of cuisine and cocktails devised in collaboration with Chef James Close and his wife and Head of Pastry, Maria Close owners of restaurant Raby Hunt in Co Durham.

The idea is to have small-bite plates served alongside curated cocktails created by the JWPS head bartender Miran Chauhan. The collaboration will they say redefine the concept of whisky and food pairing.

Each cocktail has a unique story. There is the Hedgerow Aquavit, created from berries foraged near the Glenkinchie Distillery, and a Cliff Edge Vermouth using botanicals from the Four Corners of Scotland distilleries.

The two Michelin star duo James and Maria have created six small bites to match the cocktails. The Aguachile Oyster bite has “rich umami intensity” and the Green Apple is sweet indulgence.

Miran Chauhan, Head Bartender at Johnnie Walker Princes Street, said: ‘We see STIR as the portal to a new world of whisky and food combinations, in the heart of Edinburgh at Johnnie Walker Princes Street. James and I have a shared obsession for flavours and techniques and together we’ve created an enticing and highly original taste experience for everyone to enjoy.”

James Close, two Michelin-starred-Chef of Raby Hunt Restaurant, said: “We approached this challenge with the same energy and enthusiasm as we always do, creating a set of signature dishes that derive from a single ingredient, inspired by a global adventure. And then just like Miran does with his cocktails, we bring layers and textures together to tell a unique story through taste.”

Back in Edinburgh for the collaboration, James is returning to the capital after living in Scotland as a young man, when he worked in the menswear department of House of Fraser, in the very building that is now Johnnie Walker Princes Street Edinburgh.

There are three flights included in STIR:



The Four Corners Cocktail Flight takes guests on a beautiful journey exploring the Four Corners of Scotland distilleries, Glenkinchie (Lowlands), Cardhu (Speyside), Clynelish (Highlands) and Caol Ila (Islands), with each one integral to blending Johnnie Walker whisky. The combination is a complete experience carefully curated to highlight the landscape of the distillery, with locally grown and foraged ingredients from the naturally occurring flora and fauna.

The Seasonal Cocktail Flight allows guests to take a short trip, experiencing a rotation of exclusive whiskies and seasonal ingredients, selected by the Johnnie Walker Princes Street team. The Spring Season highlights the unique Johnnie Walker Princes Street Spring blend.

The Johnnie Walker Blue Label Cocktail Flight is an opportunity to savour this iconic whisky in an unexpected way. The cocktail is paired with the most exquisite small bite, a luxurious moment of indulgence for Johnnie Walker Blue Label connoisseurs.

Reservations for STIR are available now and can be made online johnniewalkerprincesstreet.com from 17:30PM, Wednesday – Saturday

