The furniture school in Haddington is staging its graduate exhibition between 14 and 17 June 2023.

The students will graduate from the school’s nine-month long professional course which is regarded as a training ground for exceptional woodworkers. The students learn essential skills to establish their own furniture making business during their studies which cover design techniques as well as marketing strategies.

This year’s graduates include students from India, Chile, Thailand, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Malta, UK and Ireland.

PHOTO PHIL WILKINSON

Tom Fraser, Principal, said: “Our annual Graduate Exhibition is a celebration of the exceptional effort and dedication our Professional Course students have demonstrated over the last 9 months.

“The course is intensive and a one-of-a-kind in the UK, and every year we are astounded at the creativity and talent our students showcase in their final designs.

“This is a chance for visitors to witness the very best in up-and-coming global furniture design talent – and you can even go home with one of the stunning designs if one catches your eye.”

Tickets are free but time slots must be booked in advance.

Visit the website to book: https://chippendaleschool.com/furniture-making-courses/the-chippendale-school-graduate-exhibition-2023/

For anyone who is unable to attend in person, the Exhibition will also be showcased online on the School’s website, Facebook and Instagram channels.

PHOTO PHIL WILKINSON

Tom Fraser school principal

