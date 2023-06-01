Edinburgh Trams say their committed, highly skilled team with a passion for customer service is ready to help everyone make the most of the extended tram service.
In the days leading up to the launch of services to Newhaven on 7 June at noon, members of Edinburgh Trams’ Customer Relations team will be on hand to answer any questions members of the travelling public may have about the network.
As well as providing a fast response to queries posted online and through the operator’s social media channels, they have been to key locations, including Edinburgh Airport for chats with customers old and new.
David Lawrence, Customer Relations Officer, said: “As we look forward to the first trams to Newhaven, we’re committed to delivering ‘Excellence for Edinburgh’ by ensuring both residents and visitors are up to speed on an exciting new era for the city’s tram network.
“By stationing members of the team at the airport, we can also welcome visitors to Edinburgh as soon as they arrive and we’re delighted to play a vital role in promoting the city’s many attractions, and how the tram can help them get around during their stay.”
The ‘Customer Relations’ team can be reached via the live chat on the operator’s website and further details can be found here.
Edinburgh Trams Customer Relations Supervisor Alice Farmer added: “Providing an exceptional customer experience has always been key to our success, and with the Trams to Newhaven project reaching its final stages we’re looking forward to helping even more people to benefit from our award-winning tramway!
“As well as providing essential information on the new route, they’re also offering advice on securing the most cost-effective travel deals by taking advantage of a wide range of value-for-money ticket offers.”
Edinburgh Women’s Aid “grows up” and buys their own home
In a major step marking its 50th anniversary, the charity which helps women and children at some of their lowest points, Edinburgh Women’s Aid (EWA) has just purchased its own property which will become a new refuge space to use. At present EWA have 29 refuge spaces in the capital, and the newest addition means…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Women’s Aid “grows up” and buys their own home
Superbike Champion McKenzie Aiming for World Domination in 2023
One of Scotland’s finest motorcycle racers is hoping to swap domestic success for global glory in 2023. Photo by Arnaud Scherhag on Unsplash Tarran McKenzie won the 2021 British Superbikes championship in outstanding fashion, triumphing in ten individual races including three on the spin at the season’s finale at Brands Hatch. His 2022 season was decimated by injuries…
Continue Reading Superbike Champion McKenzie Aiming for World Domination in 2023
Graduate exhibition to be held at The Chippendale International School of Furniture
The furniture school in Haddington is staging its graduate exhibition between 14 and 17 June 2023. The students will graduate from the school’s nine-month long professional course which is regarded as a training ground for exceptional woodworkers. The students learn essential skills to establish their own furniture making business during their studies which cover design…
Continue Reading Graduate exhibition to be held at The Chippendale International School of Furniture
Johnnie Walker taking culinary delights to a new height
Johnnie Walker Princes Street (JWPS) is introducing STIR which is a combination of cuisine and cocktails devised in collaboration with Chef James Close and his wife and Head of Pastry, Maria Close owners of restaurant Raby Hunt in Co Durham. The idea is to have small-bite plates served alongside curated cocktails created by the JWPS…
Continue Reading Johnnie Walker taking culinary delights to a new height
Volunteers’ Week – u3a can use your skills
There are some exceptional individuals giving their time to make u3a a joy for its 400,000 members. u3a is a movement where those who are no longer in full time employment can share skills, make friends and have fun. From rock music to archaeology, there’s something for all curious minds to enjoy. Ann Keating, of…
Quines Cast is back this month with two Edinburgh events
Scotland-based intersectional feminist theatre company Stellar Quines announce the return of their innovative and intersectional feminist podcast – Quines Cast, hosted by Caitlin Skinner and Hannah Lavery (who just happens to be the Edinburgh Makar). Returning for season two this May, each Quines Cast episode will be recorded as a live event in front of…
Continue Reading Quines Cast is back this month with two Edinburgh events