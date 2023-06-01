Edinburgh Trams say their committed, highly skilled team with a passion for customer service is ready to help everyone make the most of the extended tram service.

In the days leading up to the launch of services to Newhaven on 7 June at noon, members of Edinburgh Trams’ Customer Relations team will be on hand to answer any questions members of the travelling public may have about the network.

As well as providing a fast response to queries posted online and through the operator’s social media channels, they have been to key locations, including Edinburgh Airport for chats with customers old and new.

David Lawrence, Customer Relations Officer, said: “As we look forward to the first trams to Newhaven, we’re committed to delivering ‘Excellence for Edinburgh’ by ensuring both residents and visitors are up to speed on an exciting new era for the city’s tram network.

“By stationing members of the team at the airport, we can also welcome visitors to Edinburgh as soon as they arrive and we’re delighted to play a vital role in promoting the city’s many attractions, and how the tram can help them get around during their stay.”

The ‘Customer Relations’ team can be reached via the live chat on the operator’s website and further details can be found here.

Edinburgh Trams Customer Relations Supervisor Alice Farmer added: “Providing an exceptional customer experience has always been key to our success, and with the Trams to Newhaven project reaching its final stages we’re looking forward to helping even more people to benefit from our award-winning tramway!

“As well as providing essential information on the new route, they’re also offering advice on securing the most cost-effective travel deals by taking advantage of a wide range of value-for-money ticket offers.”

Members of the Edinburgh Trams’ Customer Relations team are gearing up to help old and new customers make the most of the city’s newly expanded tram network.

Like this: Like Loading...