The whisky attraction, Johnnie Walker Princes Street, which is housed in the former Binns store at the West End has just gained 5 Star Attraction status from VisitScotland.

The tour around the eight storey building has been assessed by VisitScotland’s assessors who said that the tour demonstrated the WOW factor. They also commented on the storytelling and the seamless technology which adds to the experience. In Edinburgh there are now several Five Star Attractions including Edinburgh Castle, The National Museum of Scotland and Royal Yacht Britannia.

Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Johnnie Walker Princes Street, said: “We’ve enjoyed a wonderful 14 months on Princes Street welcoming over 345,000 guests from 112 countries since we opened our doors, and we’re delighted to have our efforts recognised by Visit Scotland’s internationally renowned Quality Assurance Scheme.

“From our ground floor to our rooftop bars, we’ve got an incredible team of people ensuring our guests have the best possible experience with us day in and day out and being recognised by this scheme is further proof of the excellent work that they do. Congratulations to the team on another amazing achievement.” 

Rob Dickson, VisitScotland Director of Industry and Destination Development said: This is a fantastic achievement and a real reflection of the excellent visitor experience that the team at Johnnie Walker Princes Street are providing.

“Our Quality Assurance scheme helps us drive up standards across the industry, effectively setting expectations and providing reassurance for visitors to Scotland. Our Stars represent world class excellence – helping businesses demonstrate they care about quality and enabling visitors to make informed choices.”

Rob Maxwell, Head of Johnnie Walker Princes Street, Barbara Smith, Managing Director, Johnnie Walker Princes Street & Rob Dickson, Director of Industry and Destination Development, VisitScotland

