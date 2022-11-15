Hospitality innovator booms as key development takes place

A food tech firm is continuing its run of major expansion with a string of new hires and milestone successes.

ePOS Hybrid has created nine new roles within its UK team across its growth, sales and UX departments, taking its UK headcount to 22.

The team expansion comes during the business’ most successful months since its founding, with ePOS Hybrid achieving month-on-month growth between August and October 2022. As a result, it has seen more than 350 new UK locations roll out its plug-and-play hospitality tech during the three-month period.

Edinburgh-based ePOS Hybrid’s single, multi-use management platform brings together a range of plug & play products including ePOS, payments, digital ordering and operations management to create a centralised management hub for food and drink businesses.

Andrew Gibbon, Head of Growth at ePOS Hybrid said: “It’s a very exciting time at ePOS Hybrid as we welcome a range of talented new individuals into the business. There is a real sense of excitement in the office at the moment and that’s no surprise – we’ve closed out a successful seed funding round, onboarded new team members and we’re now smashing sales records every month!

“The hires will allow us to further develop and execute our aggressive growth plans throughout the UK and abroad, enhance and diversify our product range and penetrate new markets.

“It has undoubtedly been a challenging few years for the hospitality sector but we’re proud to have helped food and drink businesses manoeuvre through that while making huge strides as a business. We’re very happy to welcome our new team members in joining in that journey.”

It’s the latest sign of development for the Edinburgh-based hospitality tech disrupter which has recently launched its all-in-one hospitality solution to the Indian market. That roll out was an instant hit and allowed ePOS Hybrid to create four new India-based roles as a result.

Challenging market conditions have not slowed ePOS Hybrid’s meteoric growth, which has attracted the attention of investors. It recently smashed its £500k crowdfunding target in minutes going on to raise almost £750,000, including £100,000 from a single angel investor.

The new roles at ePOS Hybrid will help the firm accelerate its growth within the UK market while allowing the business to begin its international expansion efforts. Having already launched in India, the hospitality tech disruptor now looks to European, Australian and American markets to fuel the next stage of growth as it scales towards launching its series A funding round in 2023.

Bhas Kalangi, the firm’s founder said: “With such rapid growth, we’re extending our product range for food and drink businesses that are looking to maximise profits – taking away control from third party delivery services and handing it over to the businesses themselves.

“The team here at ePOS Hybrid has worked tirelessly to ensure we are constantly improving and expanding. With lots on the go at the moment, there’s no doubt that the new hires will be crucial in working towards that consistent growth and expansion. The sky really is the limit for us.”

In just two years, ePOS Hybrid’s hospitality solution has gone from being in 221 locations to more than 1100 with over 11.4 million consumers having used its platform to order food or drinks.

https://www.eposhybrid.com/

Like this: Like Loading...