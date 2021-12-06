The Garden Bistro are going big on Sunday lunches each weekend in January, with the ultimate Sunday roast designed to be enjoyed by the whole family.

Chicken will be on the menu along with a vegan wellington for those observing Veganuary. All the trimmings are included with unlimited roasties and gravy finished off with a sharing chocolate bread and butter pudding.

Gift cards of any value are now available at the Garden Bistro in Saughton Park. The Sunday Road will cost £7 for under 12s and £20 for adults.

Both indoor and heated outdoor tables are available to book.

Email marketing@cec-catering.co.uk to buy your family gift voucher.

Bistro Opening Hours

Monday 9 am – 6 pm

Tuesday 9 am – 6 pm

Wednesday 9 am – 6 pm

Thursday 9 am – 6 pm

Friday 9 am – 6 pm

Saturday 9 am – 6 pm

Sunday 9 am – 6 pm

Like this: Like Loading...