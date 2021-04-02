At Schop they believe that the simple pleasures in life are the best and most enduring : great food, great drink and great company.

Tim from Schop said: “Whilst enjoying great company is a little tricky at the moment, we’re fortunate that in Edinburgh we are surrounded by great quality food & drink from fantastic independent businesses.

“We have two passions; to make grocery shopping more sustainable and help our customers (“schoppers”) access high quality local and ethically sourced food, drink and household items.

“To do this we’ve created an online high street which allows schoppers to virtually visit a great range of high-quality local business, such as John Saunderson’s Quality Family Butchers and Something Fishy Fishmonger, all in one place.”

The company tries to make shopping more sustainable by using as little packaging as possible and, where packaging is required, using reusable, compostable and recyclable packaging wherever they can.

They offset the carbon created by the delivery service by investing in local native woodland planting schemes, which capture carbon and help to boost biodiversity.

Tim said: “Luckily, we are far from alone in being passionate about the environment and quality food & drink. In fact, we’re hugely fortunate that many Schoppers, including many from EH10, are helping us make a difference, so much so that we were able to sponsor a Western Lowland Gorilla and a Scottish Wildcat in 2020 to celebrate our 1000th order!”

Schop online here.

Like this: Like Loading...