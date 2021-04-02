Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seen acting suspiciously in the Dalry area on Sunday afternoon.

Between 4.30pm and 6pm a 22-year-old woman was walking her dog close to Dalry Cemetery when she became aware of a man following her.

PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News*

Due to her concerns, she spoke to another woman within the cemetery and the man walked in the direction of Dundee Street where he was lost to sight.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 8, of slim build, a tattoo of letters under left eye and wearing all black clothing with hood up.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish whether there was any criminality and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3479 of 21 March. Alternatively, you can contact the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

