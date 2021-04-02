Police have launched an appeal after a Scottish man has gone missing from a care home.

Robert, also known as Bob, is described as male, 5ft 7in tall, greying short hair and of slim build. He is known to have previous connections to the Edinburgh and Glasgow areas and has travelled on public transport.

Police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward as soon as possible.

A North East Police Division spokesperson said: “Police Scotland in Aberdeen are asking for help to trace a missing person, Robert Tytler, aged 63.

“He was last seen at Millbank House in Aberdeen about 9pm, on Tuesday, March 30.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website.”

