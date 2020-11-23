From today Edinburgh born Zumo will begin a four week advertising and marketing campaign to boost public awareness of what it does in the world of bitcoin, blockchain and cryptocurrency. The campaign will run alongside a major funding round to take the business forward.

This is an app which seamlessly combines traditional money and cryptocurrency. When the company launched a crowdfunder on Seedr they raised over £1 million in just four days.

Now they are aiming for a £10 million funding round to meet market demand and take the benefits of cryptocurrency mainstream.

Nick Jones, CEO and co-founder said: “A lot of our initial growth was due to word of mouth, users discover just how easy crypto can be and they’d tell their friends about us. That inspired us to create our Refer and Share rewards programme, allowing users to invite friends to earn 0.02ETH each after passing our identity verification.

“Most projects in the space are aimed at the 2-3% of people who’ve already got cryptocurrency, but there aren’t that many aimed at bringing in a wider audience. From the start we designed Zumo to be easy-to-use without sacrificing security.

“Our app allows anyone to easily buy, sell, and store cryptocurrency using only their smartphone and an internet connection. We have no hidden fees, and don’t charge users for adding or removing their funds, only a 0.5% fee when they convert between currencies.”

Early investors in Zumo include Guy Berryman of Coldplay, Steven Halliday and Murray Capital.

The company’s marketing campaign will include digital billboards and buses in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Picture by Stewart Attwood

