FIFE HOLIDAY PARK DOING ALL IT CAN TO #PROTECTTOURISMJOBS

A popular Fife holiday complex has become one of the very first in Central Scotland to achieve #protecttourismjobs, a special tourism jobs award given out by trade body, British Holiday & Home Parks Association (BH &HPA) as part of its David Bellamy Conservation Award Scheme.

The award acknowledges the work Pettycur Bay Holiday Park at Kinghorn in Fife, which includes the 4 star Bay Hotel, has been doing to protect employment at its park, and within the wider hospitality & tourism community, since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. This includes retaining local food and drink suppliers, continuing with on the job training for young people within the business, and ensuring full compliance with all covid19 safety standards across the park.

The BH&HPA, of which Pettycur Holiday Park is a member, is the only organisation established exclusively to serve and represent the interests of the parks industry in the UK. Membership is made up of the owners and managers of park home estates, touring, tenting and glamping parks, holiday caravan parks, chalet parks and all types of self-catering accommodation. It has selected some of the most proactive tourism businesses it represents to be given the award, in the hope that they can promote it in their marketing, and on social media, at this difficult time, ahead of an anticipated recovery in the Spring of 2021.

Said Tommy Wallace, one of the Directors of the business: “We are heartened to receive this recognition of our efforts to keep the local hospitality and tourism sector alive in the face of the restrictions we are currently operating under.”

“We are working hard to remain compliant with all of the latest Scottish Government legislation, and to keep all our guests safe, whether they are staying with us on the park, or coming in to enjoy food, drink and leisure services. We are up to the challenge of being highly flexible as we plan for our festive and winter seasons through to Spring.”

BH&HPA’s conservation adviser Rufus Bellamy, son of the celebrated naturalist David Bellamy who died last December, said the award celebrated Pettycur’s resolve to do all it could to safeguard local employment: “These are extremely difficult times for the parks sector which contributes so much to rural and coastal economies.”

“Parks such as Pettycur have responded magnificently to the challenges, and prioritised the need to protect jobs both within their own business and in the surrounding community. They are to be heartily congratulated on helping to make sustainability in all senses a core value of their business philosophy.”

