Darrin Ferguson (pictured) strolled to victory in the latest Summer League match hosted by Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club.



He landed a staggering total of 51lbs 4oz of fish at Orchill near Auchterarder during the match which last over six hours in cloudy conditions.



The wind made presentation tough for the anglers but Roz Cassidy was second with 11lb 4oz and Tommy Lauriston, fishing in an adjacent peg, third. Tommy’s bag weighed 10lbs.



Darrin teamed up with Roz in the Pairs event and they walked it with a bag of over 60bs.



Meanwhile, a new fishing museum has opened in Kelso Town Hall celebrating more than 200 years of rod and line salmon fishing on the Tweed.



There are over 2,000 objects in the collection which has been put together by volunteers.



We move on to sea fishing now and Bass Rock Shore Angling League host the first in their winter series of matches on Wednesday, September 9.



The venue will be confirmed on their Facebook page but registration will be at 18.20pm and new members are welcomed.



Finally, Aquamarine Charters boss Derek Anderson has spaces for his 9am sailing on Friday out of Eyemouth.

