Police officers from the Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit are continuing their enquiries and appealing to the public for information after a cyclist was seriously injured on the A199 in Gladsmuir, East Lothian on Thursday, 3 September.

Around 1.30pm on Thursday, 3 September, a 53 year-old man was seriously injured after his bike was involved in a road crash with a large silver car, possibly a Kia, being driven by a woman on the A199 just south of the roundabout with the junction for the A1 at Gladsmuir, East Lothian.

The injured cyclist was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was treated for his injuries.

Constable Steven Tait from Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit said: “Police were not called to this road crash at the time and it was reported to us on Friday, 4 September. We are now carrying out enquiries and appealing for any information to help us establish the exact circumstances surrounding the crash, and to trace the car involved and its driver.

“This is a busy road and at this time I would urge any witnesses to this crash, or anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash on Thursday afternoon with information or dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information that can help our investigation is asked to contact Road Policing Officers through 101 quoting reference number 2223 of 4 September.

