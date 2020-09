A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged for allegedly unveiling a banner that read ‘England get out of Scotland’ at Edinburgh Airport.

The incident is reported to have happened on Thursday August 20.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident at Edinburgh Airport on Thursday, August 20.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

