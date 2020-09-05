After a morning of confusion, Scotland will face a Czech Republic after both countries and Uefa confirmed the game will go ahead on Monday as planned.

The Czech FA announced on Friday that the Nations League game was off after a Covid-19 outbreak but this morning Uefa announced that the fixture would take place.

Czech Republic flag

Steve Clarke’s Scotland players held their scheduled training session and intend to travel to Olomouc tomorrow.

The Czechs also confirmed the match would be played, but added their “team will consist of new players and staff members”.

Chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “We have received categorical assurance that the match goes ahead. Furthermore, the Czech Republic have confirmed they will be able to fulfil their obligations to the match and, more importantly, to the stringent Covid-19 testing regime that is sacrosanct to ensure the safety of our players and staff.”

