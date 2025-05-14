Hibs defender Warren O’Hora is relishing the prospect of a massive week for the club.

Hibs can secure third place in the William Hill Premiership tonight if they better Aberdeen’s result. Indeed, given Hibs vastly superior goal difference, matching the Dons result should be sufficient.

David Gray’s men currently lead The Dons by three points with two games to play, starting with a trip to Paisley in midweek before hosting Rangers on the final day of the season at Easter Road.

Speaking to hibernianfc.co.uk, O’Hora said how much he was looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“It is an exciting game for us to be involved in – it will definitely be a tough game as St Mirren have it all to play for as well.

“These are the types of games that players want to play in, especially in this league and at this Club.

“St Mirren have done very well against us this season and have taken a lot of points off us, so we are using that as an incentive. If we were to go over there and beat them then that would be a big moment for us this season – it would mean we have beaten every team in the league this season. I don’t know the last time that has happened for Hibs.

“The end goal is to achieve European football next season so the incentive is there for us. You always want to win every game, but this game definitely has that little bit more magnitude.

“At the end of the day, there are other fixtures going on – and they can go your way, or they can go the other way.

“So for us, it is all in our hands – we are in control of our destiny and our own outcome. That is what every player wants, we will be going into the game knowing that if we win this game, it will put us in a really strong position.

“We want to finish this season as strongly as possible with two wins. We owe the fans that for the way they have stuck with us this season.

“The fans have been behind us all season, so for us to get the job done and secure third would be a big moment for us.

“We are going into the game with the right mentality and to go and win.”

