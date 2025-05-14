MEAction

At lunchtime on Wednesday campaigners invite everyone to support them at The Scottish Parliament calling for the government to release much needed, promised funding. MEScotland are concerned that the monies could be lost for good because of delays between government and health boards. Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebastian pictured below at a similar protest will attend in support of the cause.

Read more here.

Square Cinema

Square Cinema, returns this June, bringing three days of big-screen entertainment to the heart of the city in one of the UK’s biggest free outdoor cinema events.

Set in the picturesque surroundings of St Andrew Square Garden, the three-day event is funded by Essential Edinburgh with LNER continuing their headline support. It all kicks off this year on Friday June 13th with a packed line-up!

Family audiences are in for a treat with daytime screenings including Wicked, a Paddington double bill with Paddington 2 and Paddington In Peru, Inside Out 2, The Wild Robot and Moana 2.

Later in the day, the programme shifts to Hollywood blockbusters and cult classics including The Lost Boys, Chicago, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Mrs Doubtfire, Twisters, and Gladiator 2, all shown in a relaxed, picnic-style setting.

Emily Campbell Johnston, Senior Manager Marketing & Communications for Essential Edinburgh, said: “Over fourteen years, our outdoor film screenings produced by Unique Events have evolved into one of the largest free outdoor cinema events in the UK – attracting locals and visitors alike to enjoy our wonderful city centre.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with LNER, working together to create happy memories for all, and this year to also offer audio-described screenings. It’s a fantastic, free event that truly has something for absolutely everyone – come rain or shine – from daytime family fun to movie-lovers at night.

“Square Cinema is always fabulous fun and offers a wonderful communal film experience. It brings people into the city centre and they can then enjoy all that is on offer, helping drive footfall and provide a welcome boost for local businesses.”

Read more here.

Petition to cap private hire cars

An anonymous person has set up a petition to ask the council to cap the number of private hire vehicles in the capital “so everyone can make a living”.

The person behind the petition which now has 820 signatures said: “Every day, I experience the harsh reality of declining earnings simply because the market is oversaturated with private hire vehicles in Edinburgh. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for both taxi and private hire drivers to make a decent living as more vehicles hit the roads. This situation isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s a direct threat to our livelihoods.

“In Edinburgh, the proliferation of private hire vehicles has reached unprecedented levels. According to recent statistics, the number of such vehicles has surged by over 30% in the past few years. This explosion in numbers has led to fierce competition, making it harder for drivers to secure enough fares to make ends meet. It’s not just about inconvenience; it’s about the sustainability of an entire profession that thousands depend on.

“The Edinburgh Council has the authority to regulate the number of private hire licenses issued. By capping the numbers, they can ensure a fair market where all drivers have a chance to earn a sustainable income. Cities like London have already implemented similar measures, successfully balancing supply and demand to ensure taxi and private hire drivers can thrive without unnecessary competition.”

You can read the petition here.

.

Allegations of vandalism

Earlier in the week the council asked campaigners from the group Save the Roseburn Path to remove the artwork which had been created by P7 pupils at Blackhall Primary School, apparently in support of their campaign to prevent the path from being used for the tram extension to Granton.

Before officers attended to remove the posters, someone had damaged them.

We received a letter from a parent alleging that it was the council who had painted over the signs. The council denies this claim.

Cllr James Dalgleish, Education, Children and Families Convener said: “Earlier today (Tuesday) and before Council officers were able to securely remove the signage, the artwork was sadly vandalised. The signs have now been taken down and returned to the school. We understand that the damage to the artwork, which children spent time and effort to create, may cause upset and I am disappointed that this has happened.”

The council will be publishing a consultation in mid-August to collect the views of the public on the route which the tram extension might take – either by using part of the Roseburn Path or by crossing the Dean Bridge.

Edinburgh Watersports

On Saturday 17 May at Port Edgar, learn how to paddle board at the Introduction to Paddlesports one day course from 9.30-16.30. The course is suitable for complete beginners and includes stand up paddleboarding and kayaking. Cost for the day is £159. Telephone 0131 319 1820 bookings@edinburghwatersports.com

Like this: Like Loading...