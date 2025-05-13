Square Cinema returns to the capital in June, bringing three days of big-screen entertainment to St Andrew Square in one of the UK’s biggest free outdoor cinema events.

The three day long event is funded by Essential Edinburgh with sponsor LNER continuing their headline support. It all begins this year on Friday 13 June with a packed line-up.

Family audiences can enjoy daytime screenings including Wicked, a Paddington double bill with Paddington 2 and Paddington In Peru, Inside Out 2, The Wild Robot and Moana 2.

Later in the day, the programme shifts to Hollywood blockbusters and cult classics including The Lost Boys, Chicago, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Mrs Doubtfire, Twisters, and Gladiator 2, all shown in a relaxed, picnic-style setting.

The Square Cinema competition on-line offers a chance of winning a fantastic luxury weekend-stay in Edinburgh for four. Enjoy 1st class travel and entry to Square Cinema’s First Class Lounge provided by partners LNER, a two-night stay in the George Hotel close to St Andrew Square Garden, A £300 gift card for Multrees Walk – Scotland’s luxury shopping destination – and lunch and dinner provided by Bar+Block Steakhouse Edinburgh and Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill, and entry to The Edinburgh Dungeon.

Emily Campbell Johnston, Senior Manager Marketing & Communications for Essential Edinburgh, said: “Over fourteen years, our outdoor film screenings produced by Unique Events have evolved into one of the largest free outdoor cinema events in the UK – attracting locals and visitors alike to enjoy our wonderful city centre.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with LNER, working together to create happy memories for all, and this year to also offer audio-described screenings. It’s a fantastic, free event that truly has something for absolutely everyone – come rain or shine – from daytime family fun to movie-lovers at night.

“Square Cinema is always fabulous fun and offers a wonderful communal film experience. It brings people into the city centre and they can then enjoy all that is on offer, helping drive footfall and provide a welcome boost for local businesses.”

Jake Orros, Community Partnerships Manager at LNER, added: “We are delighted to continue our headline sponsorship of this special outdoor event that brings people into the heart of Edinburgh. In 2025, we’re proud to introduce a new community partnership element, further strengthening our commitment to inclusivity and connection.”

Entry to Square Cinema remains free and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Concessions available within Square Cinema include drinks from Heineken 0%, food tasters from Dishoom, and sweet treats such as ice cream, popcorn, and confectionery from Alandas.

To be as inclusive as possible, all films will be shown with subtitles, and select films will be audio-described. For full entry terms and conditions, or to reserve a headset for audio-described screenings, please visit www.squarecinema.co.uk

SQUARE CINEMA PROGRAMME 2025*

Friday 13 June:

4:30pm Moana 2 (2024) – Cert PG (Audio Described Available)

6:30pm The Meg (2018) – Cert 12

8:35pm The Lost Boys (1987) – Cert 15 (Audio Described Available)

Saturday 14 June:

11am The Wild Robot (2024) – Cert U

1pm Paddington 2 (2017) – Cert PG (Audio Described Available)

3:15pm Mrs Doubtfire (1993) – Cert 12A

5:45pm Chicago (2002) – Cert 12A

8:00pm Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (2024) – Cert 15 (Audio Described Available)

Sunday 15 June:

11am Inside Out 2 (2024) – Cert U

12:50pm Paddington in Peru (2024) – Cert PG

2:50pm Wicked – Sing-along (2024) – Cert PG (Audio Described Available)

5:45pm: Twisters (2024) – Cert 12 (Audio Described Available)

8:00pm Gladiator 2 (2024) – Cert 15

*Film titles and times may be subject to change

Competition Prize and Entry Details

Win a luxury weekend in Edinburgh for four people to attend Square Cinema with LNER from 13th to 15th June 2025.

For your chance to win 1st class tickets for four to travel to Edinburgh with LNER, a weekend stay in Edinburgh City Centre at Edinburgh The George, a £300 gift card to spend on Multrees Walk, lunch at Bar+Block Steakhouse Edinburgh, dinner at Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill and entry to The Edinburgh Dungeon, simply complete the entry form on the Square Cinema website:https://www.edinburghcitycentre.co.uk/square-cinema-comp/.



Prize List

LNER 1st Class return tickets for four (4 adult or family of 4 ticket option) to travel to Edinburgh from Friday 13th – Sunday 15th June 2025.

Two King Premium rooms that are interconnecting provided by Edinburgh The George, for Friday 13th – Sunday 15th June 2025.

A £300 gift card to spend at a brand of choice* at Multrees Walk, Scotland’s Luxury Shopping Destination.

£150 credit to spend at Bar + Block Steakhouse on Princes Street, Edinburgh, during your stay.

Dinner at Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill – Churrasco Experience for four guests, bottle of Catena Paraje Altamira Malbec, Dry-Aged Tomahawk and Brazilian Sweet Treats to finish your experience – during your stay.

Entry for four to The Edinburgh Dungeon to enjoy the darker side of Edinburgh during your stay

Access to the Square Cinema with LNER’s 1st class Lounge across the event weekend.

T&Cs apply.

Like this: Like Loading...