Musselburgh Racecourse has invested £240,000 to upgrade its jockey’s weighing room into one of the most modern in UK racing.

A weighing room is regarded as one of the most important areas on a racecourse and is best known as the place where jockeys prepare for competition and relax between races but also acts as the hub of operations for raceday officials, valets, racecourse teams and medical staff.

The sports governing body, the British Horseracing Authority, is supporting a £40 million-plus project to modernise all 60 UK racecourses and Musselburgh is the latest to comply with measures to enhance the raceday experience of elite jockeys.

The upgrade provides the jockeys who compete at Musselburgh each year with first-class changing and shower facilities, a larger warm-up room and physio facilities alongside an improved canteen area.

Musselburgh Racecourse director, Bill Farnsworth, said: “We are grateful for the support of Chester Race Company who have made this significant investment to transform our weighing room into one of the most modern in the country. It was not without its challenges in agreeing a design within a limited footprint, but the feedback from jockeys and officials has been overwhelming positive and we are pleased with the result.”

Jockey Andrew Mullen warming up in Musselburgh Racecourse’s new weighing room. Pic – Grossick Racing Photography

Professional Jockeys Association Racing Director, Dale Gibson, added: “On behalf of our members under both codes, we applaud the team at Musselburgh who have facilitated an impressive upgrade, providing equal facilities and services for both sexes.

“The venue upgrade includes an improved rest area, gender-neutral valet room, modernised changing rooms and dedicated warm up area. The updated facilities were very well received by our jumps members recently so a big thank you to Musselburgh and the team is very much in order.”

Jockeys (L-R) Paul Mulrennan, Aimee Waugh and Jason Hart welcomed the new facilities at Musselburgh Racecourse. Pic – Grossick Racing Photography

