A fire has broken out in Corstorphine at the former hospital next to the zoo.

Fire crews are in attendance and we have await an update from Scottish Fire & Rescue.

The smell of smoke and burning in Corstorphine is apparently intense according to an eye witness.

Thanks to Andy Arthur for the photos.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said on Monday that the extreme wildfire warning still remains in place across mainland Scotland until the end of the day.

A very high to extreme risk of wildfire is in place across areas of Scotland until Monday, 12 May, the country’s fire and rescue service has warned.



The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has urged people who live within or who may enter rural environments to exercise caution.



The very high danger assessment – released in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum (SWF) – remains in place until Friday, 9 May. This covers the whole of Scotland from Wednesday, 7 May.



On Friday, 9 May an extreme danger assessment covers the north of Scotland.



In addition, an extreme danger assessment is also in place for Saturday, 10 May, covering mainland Scotland. The danger assessments will be in place until Monday, 12 May.



Wildfires have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land and wildlife; and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.



SFRS Wildfire Lead Michael Humphreys said: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.



“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires – as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.



“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.



“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”

