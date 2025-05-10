This Sunday (11 May), BBC ALBA viewers can tune in to back-to-back fixtures, kicking off with Hibernian v Glasgow City, as the current league leaders host the second-placed Glasgow side at Meadowbank Stadium.

Live coverage is set to begin on BBC ALBA from 12pm, with commentary from BBC Spòrs presenter, Alex O’Henley, and former Aberdeen FC manager, Emma Hunter, as both teams compete for a chance to claim the season title with just three points sitting between them.

Next up is the final old firm of the season, as Celtic take on Rangers at New Douglas Park. With live coverage on BBC ALBA from 4pm, the high stakes tackles and turning points will be brought to life for fans at home with expert commentary from BBC Spòrs presenter, Derek Mackay alongside former Rangers captain, Clare Gemmell.

On Wednesday (14 May), Hibernian compete against last year’s title winners, Celtic, at Meadowbank Stadium. The final home fixture for Hibs will determine where they finish in the league, with live coverage from 5.50pm ahead of kick off at 6pm.

The final day of matches next Sunday (18 May) sees Glasgow City face Heart of Midlothian FC. With kick-off at 12pm, fans can watch the end of the season results unfold live on BBC ALBA and BBC iPlayer from Petershill Stadium.

Fiona MacKenzie, BBC ALBA commissioning editor, said: “As the SWPL 2024-25 season draws to a close, BBC ALBA is set to bring the highs and lows from the final fixtures to fans at home as the top teams compete for their final place in the table.

“With just five points separating the top three teams, we’re heading for a thrilling finale. The race for the title and Champions League qualification is wide open and viewers can expect to enjoy all the intensity, emotion and drama that defines the closing stages of a fiercely competitive season from the comfort of their home.”

Watch the action live or on demand on BBC ALBA and BBC iPlayer.

Like this: Like Loading...