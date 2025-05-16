Expect highs and lows as teams compete for survival or a place in the higher division next season in the SPFL Championship and League One play-offs –

Watch the second-leg fixture unfold tonight (Friday 16 May) on BBC ALBA and BBC iPlayer (7.20pm ahead of 7.30pm kick-off) as Annan Athletic take on East Fife in the League One play-offs.

The final Championship play-offs then take polace tomorrow (Saturday 17 May) as leading Airdrieonians face Cove Rangers, with live coverage on BBC ALBA and BBC iPlayer 8pm ahead of kick-off at 8.10pm.

Fans can also catch the action from the SWPL on Sunday (18 May) as third-placed Glasgow City play against Heart of Midlothian. Live from Petershill Stadium, fans can watch on BBC ALBA and BBC iPlayer from kick-off at 12pm.

