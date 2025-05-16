Hibs have triggered the one-year extension clause in Martin Boyle’s contract – keeping him at the club until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Socceroo has scored 98 goals for the Club across the best part of 11 seasons – totalling 361 appearances to date.

The 32-year-old first joined the Club on loan in 2015 before his move was made permanent later that year.

Since then, the ‘Starman’ has had many iconic moments in Hibs green and white – playing his part in the Scottish Cup 2016 triumph, before helping Hibs gain promotion back to the Premiership the following season.

Boyle has gone from strength-to-strength ever since, with memorable moments in the Edinburgh Derby and against both of the Old Firm.

This season, the forward has had another standout campaign – registering 29 goal contributions (19 goals and 10 assists) – his best return in front of goal for Hibs.

On triggering Boyle’s contract extension, Hibernian FC Head Coach David Gray said: “We’re delighted to extend Martin’s contract, and this decision makes complete sense for the Football Club.

“Boyler has been an outstanding servant to Hibernian FC and his contribution on the field has been demonstrated yet again this season with his invaluable goals and assists. Not only that, he has also stepped into the role of Captain in Joe’s absence and has demonstrated his leadership qualities with extra responsibility.

“Having played with him and coached him, he is the type of player that knows exactly what it means to play for Hibernian FC, and he will be a real asset for us next year.”

Hibernian FC Sporting Director, Malky Mackay added: “Martin has had an excellent campaign in front of goal, and he has played a key role in helping the Club achieve European football for next season.

“He’s an influential member of the dressing room and has grown as a leader this season with the added responsibility of being vice-captain. Martin’s got a long affiliation with the Club – his wife is the Captain of the Women’s Team – and he has a young family here too, so the extension made perfect sense for all parties involved.

“We’re looking to the future, having Martin as part of next year’s squad, as we enter an exciting time for the Football Club.”

