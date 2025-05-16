EDINBURGH 40 ULSTER 17

The intensity was apparent from the start, with Edinburgh using their kicking to apply pressure to a tough Ulster defence.

Hive Stadium was treated to early action after Goosen gathered a kick through by Ulster, weaving through the defenders. In usual fashion he was able to offload the ball to find an invigorated Darcy Graham who broke free to score a 50m try.

It was a dream opening twenty minutes for Sean Everitt with his side extending their lead further. A strong lineout after botching two previously, Edinburgh broke off from the maul, a delayed pass from Price found Bradbury who smashed through two defenders to score at 15″.

Favour swung in Ulster’s way as they received a penalty try from Darcy Graham knocking the ball on in a 2v1 scoring opportunity. The Irish attack was clearly energised by this, and began to take form while Edinburgh seemed to be on the wrong side of everything.

Good fortune struck once more as South African winger Werner Kok found himself on the end of a Gossen fumble who was attempting to regather a kick through. Ulster were making good use of Edinburgh’s yellow card.

Further success came at the corner for the home side as Ewan Ashman showed immense power to make his way through a collection of defenders and put Edinburgh back in front.

The possession and momentum was well shared in the opening half with both teams showing what they can do in attack.

HT: EDINBURGH 19 – 12 ULSTER

Both teams returned to the field with continuity as each created opportunities, but to no avail. As at half time Edinburgh had secured their place in the top eight but they still had a long way to go with a tough second half.

A first real scoring opportunity of the half for Edinburgh was snuffed out by Kok with an excellent last-ditch tackle to put Graham in to touch.

Magnus Bradbury really found his feet in this game as he was bundled over with two supporting forwards propelling him securing a bonus point and sending Edinburgh closer to a play off spot.

The pressure was beginning to show for Ulster as mistakes seemed to be the only constant in their game. Pierre Schoemann was more than happy add to Ulster’s woes as he crashed over after multiple attempts at the line.

What was a tremendous break turned into a counter attacking masterclass from Ulster as they shifted it wide to Poselthewaite who went the whole way to score their only points of the half. This kind or any scoring opportunities came very rarely for Ulster combined with multiple errors was their downfall.

Not one, not two but three tries for Darcy Graham as he secured Edinburgh’s spot in the play offs, and surely his spot as a reserve in Andy Farrell’s lions squad this summer.

With that win Edinburgh have secured their spot in the URC quarterfinals with their opponents to be confirmed following the conclusion of all rounds 18 fixtures.

A well-deserved win for the capital men as they bested a stunned Ulster.

Scoring Sequence (Edinburgh first): 7-0, 12-0, 12-7, 12-12, 19-12, HT, 26-12, 33-12, 33-17, 40-17, FT

Yellow cards –

Edinburgh: Darcy Graham (24”)

Ulster:

MOTM: Magnus Bradbury



Attendance: 7,989

Teams:

Edinburgh: P.Schoemann(R.Hislop 74”), E.Ashman(P.Harrison), D.Rae(J.Sebastian 62”), M.Sykes, S.Skinner(G.Young 74”), B.Muncaster(J.Ritchie ), H.Watson, M.Bradbury (C), A.Price(C.Shiel 72”), R.Thompson(B.Healy 72”), H.Paterson, J.Lang(M.Bennett 68”), M.Currie, D.Graham, W.Goosen

Ulster: A.Warwick(C.Reid45”), R.Herring(T.Stewart 53”), T.O’Toole(S.Wilson 53”), K.treadwell, I.Henderson (C)T.Sheridan (65”), C, I.zuchukwu, N.Timoney, D.McCann, N.Doak(D.Shanahan 55”), J.Murphy(A.Morgan 51”), J.Stockdale(S.Moore 56”), S.McCloskey, J.Postelthwaite, W.Kok, M.Lowry

Edinburgh trump Ulster to progress to URC quarter final Photo: Finbar Plass

