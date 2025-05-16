Dwight Gayle has shared his sense of pride to play for Hibs and help the team secure third place in the William Hill Premiership this season.

The veteran forward has played an important role for Hibs this season, providing 10 goal contributions in 28 games – including a memorable winning goal in the Edinburgh Derby on Boxing Day.

With just one game of the 2024/25 season remaining, Hibs have wrapped up third place – bringing European Football back to Easter Road for the 2025/26 campaign.

Reflecting on the season as a whole, Gayle admitted how proud he was to be part of this Hibs team.

“I am buzzing for the Club to involved in European football next season and it has brought me nothing but pride to be involved in the team that has achieved that for the fans.

“Coming up here, I wanted to be involved in something and the way the season has gone has made it even more special. We were obviously struggling at the start, and things weren’t too great – but now I am leaving the Club in a much better position, there is a real buzz around the place, there is a great core to the group and I am sure they will start next season very bright.”

This Saturday’s William Hill Premiership clash with Rangers will likely be Gayle’s last in a Hibs shirt, with his contract up at the end of the season the 35-year-old plans to retire and he is eager to end on a high.

“I am still fixated on retiring and getting back to my family,” Gayle continued.

“The most important thing for me is my family and spending time with them, especially while they are at a young age.

“I am going to come to the games as a fan next season for sure, and bring my little man to the away games abroad.

“The boys were buzzing to get the result on Wednesday and to get the job done. Now the fans can enjoy the day, get behind us and we can finish the season with a good result for them.

“You can see what every game means to the boys – we are all desperate to win. Our mindset hasn’t changed in terms of how much we want to win, we know how much it would mean to beat Rangers at home so I am sure the boys will be fully focused on doing that.”

